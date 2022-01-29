Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

BTG stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

