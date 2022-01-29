Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Canada Goose reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 915,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

