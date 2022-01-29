Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

CNR stock opened at C$153.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

