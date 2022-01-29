Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

