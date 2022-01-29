Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

