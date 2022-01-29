Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.80.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

