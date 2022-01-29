Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at C$92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.30. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.