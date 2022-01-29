Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $40.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

