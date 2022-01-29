Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 183,745 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

