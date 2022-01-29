Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $6.25

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $6.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

WM Technology stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WM Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $23,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

