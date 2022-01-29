Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capgemini stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. 117,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Capgemini has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $49.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

