Capital Counsel LLC NY Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

