Capital Counsel LLC NY Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 8.5% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $172,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.