Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,720,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

