Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 43.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average is $248.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

