Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

