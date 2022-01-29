Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,975 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after buying an additional 715,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

