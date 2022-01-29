Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $18.26 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6,966.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 338,168 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 24.9% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

