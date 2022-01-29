Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 14,549 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

