Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

