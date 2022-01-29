Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Capstar Financial has raised its dividend by 187.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capstar Financial has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

CSTR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

