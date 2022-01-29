Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,395. The stock has a market cap of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.