Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 255.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

