Caption Management LLC Grows Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 26.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 744.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 347,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

