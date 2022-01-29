Caption Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

