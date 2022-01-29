Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

