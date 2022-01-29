Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €18.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CA stock opened at €17.87 ($20.31) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.04. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

