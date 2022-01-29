Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.41.

CARR stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

