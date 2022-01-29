Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
