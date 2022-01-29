Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

