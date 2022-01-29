Casper Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $265.85 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,632,453,259 coins and its circulating supply is 3,143,738,261 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.