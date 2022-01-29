Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $136,585.72 and approximately $16.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00259199 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

