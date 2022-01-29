CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
CBTX opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $720.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
