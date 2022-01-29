CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CBTX opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $720.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get CBTX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CBTX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBTX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CBTX by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.