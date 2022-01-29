CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.53. 806,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a 1-year low of $130.22 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

