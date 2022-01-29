CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,695. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

