CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,695. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
CeCors Company Profile
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.