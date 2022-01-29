Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.92. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.18 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

