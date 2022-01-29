CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

