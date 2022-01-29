Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.56. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.