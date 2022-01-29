Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Century Aluminum worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.