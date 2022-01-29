Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

