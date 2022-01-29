ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 7.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 308,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,035,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

