Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $615.00 at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $766.04.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $590.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

