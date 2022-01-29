Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.00

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

The company has a market cap of $894.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chase by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

