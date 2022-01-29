ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $4.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $33.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $41.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.42 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $147.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

