Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

