Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00.

CVX stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.