Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report sales of $45.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chimerix by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 625,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,379. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

