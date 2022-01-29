Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have commented on CMRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

