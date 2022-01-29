Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,793.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $8,400.00 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12,574.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11,846.37.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

