Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $1.275-1.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.
Shares of CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.38.
In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
