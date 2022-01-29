Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $1.275-1.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

Shares of CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

