CIBC Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an equal wight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$154.68.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.